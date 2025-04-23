Skip to Content
Video

Afternoon Storms Thursday

KRDO
By
New
Published 3:10 PM

TODAY: SEVERE T-STORM WATCH added to the Eastern Plains until 11pm tonight. Hail around 1" in diameter and gusty winds in excess of 58-60 mph

Tonight: Severe storms likely for the Eastern Plains until midnight then calm skies with mostly cloudy conditions and overnight lows in the 30's and 40's

Thursday: low clouds and some areas of patchy, dense fog for the eastern plains for the morning time-frame. Skies look to partially clear out after 11am with storms developing around 1-4pm for portions of I-25. Some of the these storms could be strong to severe. High temps will reach the 60's

Extended: Friday brings mostly cloudy skies with afternoon storms after 2pm

Article Topic Follows: Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content