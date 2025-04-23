Afternoon Storms Thursday

TODAY: SEVERE T-STORM WATCH added to the Eastern Plains until 11pm tonight. Hail around 1" in diameter and gusty winds in excess of 58-60 mph

Tonight: Severe storms likely for the Eastern Plains until midnight then calm skies with mostly cloudy conditions and overnight lows in the 30's and 40's

Thursday: low clouds and some areas of patchy, dense fog for the eastern plains for the morning time-frame. Skies look to partially clear out after 11am with storms developing around 1-4pm for portions of I-25. Some of the these storms could be strong to severe. High temps will reach the 60's

Extended: Friday brings mostly cloudy skies with afternoon storms after 2pm