WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Snow, Slick Travel Tonight

WEATHER ALERT: 🔺

Winter Weather Advisory has been added to El Paso county from 6pm this evening to noon Saturday

Teller county/ Western El Paso county has been UPGRADED to a Winter Storm Warning from 3p today-4pm Saturday

TONIGHT: Cloudy and snow showers, heavy at times, with periods of reduced visibility. Overnight lows in the 20's

SATURDAY: Snow showers are intermittent through the day with high temps in the 30's and mostly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Snow showers tapering off with skies gradually clearing and overnight lows in the 20's to low 30's

EASTER SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with temps gradually warming back to the 40' and 50's, near 60° around Pueblo and the Eastern Plains.