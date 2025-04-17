WEATHER ALERT: Snow Showers Arrive Friday

Gusty winds taper off after 7 pm; however, winds still remain elevated around 15-25 mph as a cold front arrives after 8pm

TONIGHT: Front arrives tonight around 8pm. A few flurries/rain showers will fill in behind the front late tonight. Nothing too significant. Less than an 1" accum.

FRIDAY:

FRIDAY Snow begins again for Teller county around 6-7am Friday morning and lasts off and on through the day.

Snow begins around noon -1pm for Springs and most of the snow should melt the first few hours before snow becomes heavier after 6pm Friday night and then lingers through Saturday. Sunday still looks drier with increasing sunshine

FRIDAY NIGHT: Snow showers develop for most of southern Colorado with slick travel likely and overnight lows around freezing.

SATURDAY: Snow showers are intermittent through the day with high temps in the 30's and mostly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Snow showers tapering off with skies gradually clearing and overnight lows in the 20's to low 30's

EASTER SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with temps gradually warming back to the 40' and 50's, near 60° around Pueblo and the Eastern Plains.