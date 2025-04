Western half of the US enjoying warming this week with a nice ridge of high pressure building in. Next storm chance is Monday, April 14th

TONIGHT: Calm and clear with overnight lows in the mid-upper 30's

TOMORROW: Beautiful and sunny as a ridge of high pressure builds in across the intermountain west leading temps into the 70's

EXTENDED: Most of the work-week calm and above average with temps hovering in the 70's