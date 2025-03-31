WEATHER ALERT: High Winds Tuesday then Daily Snow Chances through Saturday possible.

Unsettled weather begins Tuesday as a trough of low pressure moves across the west coast parking over the intermountain west. This will bring concerns for strong winds and high fire danger on Tuesday before this same system will nearly stall to our west all week long yielding a daily chance of light snow through Thursday morning before Thursday night-Friday night (poss. lingering into Sat) brings in the possibility of heavier snow as the system starts to move and pass by likely to our south

TONIGHT: Overnight lows in the 30's and 40's with partly cloudy skies and calm winds

TOMORROW: Gusty winds will lead to elevated fire danger on Tuesday with High Wind Warnings in place for portions of Southern Colorado. High temps in the 50's

TOMORROW NIGHT: a chance of rain--> light snow possible overnight with colder temps in the 20's

EXTENDED: A chance of light snow and rain will be possible Wednesday afternoon-Wednesday evening before a higher probability of snow begins Thursday afternoon-Friday with colder temps in the 30's and 40's. Snow Chances are likely to linger into the first part of the weekend as the system slowly passing to our south through Saturday night.