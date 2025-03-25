Warming Trend Continues

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly clear skies with calm winds and overnight lows in the 30's

WEDNESDAY: High pressure continues to build across the intermountain west yielding well above average temps to continue across Southern Colorado for the afternoon. High temps will be well into the mid-low 70's around Colorado Springs with low 80's from Pueblo the Eastern Plains

EXTENDED: Warmer weather by mid-late week as temps climb to around 70° on Wed with upper 70's by Thursday. Rain chances Friday night Saturday afternoon with some hints of a rain/snow mix Saturday afternoon

UPDATE ON DROUGHT and SNOWPACK

100% = AVERAGE

We are BELOW AVG for snowpack across the southern half of Colorado. This is affecting our drought in some areas.