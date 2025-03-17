WEATHER ALERT: Strong Winds and High Fire Danger Tuesday

Strongest winds (60-70+MPH) will be along and south of the Arkansas River Valley for Tuesday. High Wind Warnings are in effect, as a result.

TONIGHT: Breezy with gusts around 20-25 mph with increasing clouds and temps in the 30's

TOMORROW: Cold front brings strong north winds across the region through the mid-morning to afternoon with gusts around 40-50 mph around the Pikes Peak region and potentially damaging winds around the southeast plains and extreme southern Colorado where 60-70+MPH winds will be likely. Red Flag warnings concerning high fire danger are in place for much of the region through the day. High temps will top out in the 40's and low 50's. An brief burst of rain/snow is possible along the front as it moves in before more flurries develop after 4pm and lingering through early Tuesday AM. Light accum possible.

EXTENDED: Chilly temps in the 30's and 40's with decreasing clouds late in the day. Thursday features warmer temps in the 50's and more elevated winds ahead of a few flurries Thursday night.