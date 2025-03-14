Winds Taper off Late Tonight

FRIDAY: Chilly and windy . Winds will top 40-60 mph in some areas along and east of I-25. Currently, there are damaging winds unfolding across the Eastern Plains with blowing dust warnings from Lamar to Cheyenne county.

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect until 7pm (60-70+MPH gusts in the warning areas)/40-50+MPH gusts around El Paso and Pueblo counties

TONIGHT: Winds taper off after 6pm around I-25 with strong winds continuing around the far eastern plains until 10pm. Partly clear and chilly with overnight lows in the 20's, teens across Teller county

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds on Saturday with chilly temps in the 40's before clouds increase by the afternoon a few flurries develop after 5pm. Any accum will be light and minor.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine with warmer highs in the 50's with calm winds 5-10 mph

EXTENDED: We are watching another round of snow and rain likely on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.