WEATHER ALERT: Strong Winds and Chilly Temps for Friday

today at 5:11 PM
Published 4:25 PM

TONIGHT: Slightly less wind with gusts around 10-15 mph with increasing clouds.

FRIDAY: Chilly and windy with highs in the 30's to low 40's and then falling temps through the day. Winds will top 40-60 mph in some areas along and east of I-25. Snow chances are likely with light accumulations possible. Reduced visibility could be an issue as the wind profile combined with blowing snow is likely to produce white-out conditions in some areas.

Below is a look at snow estimates for Friday

EXTENDED: Decreasing clouds on Saturday with chilly temps in the 40's ahead of warmer temps Sunday with highs in the 50's under partly sunny skies.

🌙LUNAR ECLIPSE Thursday overnight to Friday morning. Sky conditions will be partly cloudy to cloudy after 2am. Fingers crossed we get lucky

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

