WEATHER ALERT: Strong Winds and Chilly Temps for Friday

TONIGHT: Slightly less wind with gusts around 10-15 mph with increasing clouds.

FRIDAY: Chilly and windy with highs in the 30's to low 40's and then falling temps through the day. Winds will top 40-60 mph in some areas along and east of I-25. Snow chances are likely with light accumulations possible. Reduced visibility could be an issue as the wind profile combined with blowing snow is likely to produce white-out conditions in some areas.

Below is a look at snow estimates for Friday

EXTENDED: Decreasing clouds on Saturday with chilly temps in the 40's ahead of warmer temps Sunday with highs in the 50's under partly sunny skies.

🌙LUNAR ECLIPSE Thursday overnight to Friday morning. Sky conditions will be partly cloudy to cloudy after 2am. Fingers crossed we get lucky