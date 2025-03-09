Warm & dry with critical fire weather

TODAY: Due to warm, dry and breezy conditions, a Fire Weather Watch has been prompted for El Paso, Pueblo, Teller, Fremont, Chaffee, Crowley, Kiowa and Huerfano counties. Afternoon highs will be in the 60s along and east of I-25 with clear skies!

TOMORROW: We're even warmer to kick off the work week, with highs in the low 70s in Colorado Springs and mid 70s in Pueblo. Expect dry conditions with gusts up 40 MPH as the Fire Weather Watch continues.

EXTENDED: A slight disturbance will likely bring some light snow accumulations to our Southern Mountains Tuesday and Wednesday, but we're expected to stay dry in lower lying areas. Our next wide impact storm appears to move in by the end of the work week.