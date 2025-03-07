WEATHER ALERT: Snow Tonight- Saturday

THIS AFTERNOON-TONIGHT: increasing clouds along and east of I-25 before with flurries developing through the afternoon around local mtn cities after the noon hour. Light snow will continue through the early evening, mainly confined to higher terrain areas before moderate to more heavy bands develop after sunset. Winds will be gusting around 35 mph reducing visibility.

WINTER STORM WARNING added to our southern most counties (Las Animas, Huerfano and Eastern Costilla county) from Friday afternoon-Saturday morning. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph so reduced visibility will be a problem on roads during this time.

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds through the day with partly cloudy skies and some sunshine by the afternoon. Chilly highs in the 40's with calmer winds (10-15)mph by the afternoon

SUNDAY: Beautiful and sunny with highs in the 50's and 60's under calm winds and clear skies.

EXTENDED: Warm start next week with highs near 70° for some Monday and Tuesday. Slightly cooler by Wednesday

REMINDER: We Spring forward this Sunday at 2am as Daylight Saving Time Begins once again.