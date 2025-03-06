WEATHER ALERT: Isolated Snow Friday

Rest of Today: Cloudy and breezy with temps in the 50's and 60's

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies tonight with winds still elevated out of the southwest between 15-20mph with overnight lows in the 30's

TOMORROW: Filtered sunshine to begin the day with dry conditions along and east of I-25 before clouds quickly increase after 11am with flurries developing around our local mtn cities after the noon hour. Light snow will continue through the early evening, mainly confined to higher terrain areas

EXTENDED: Clearing skies through Saturday with chilly highs in the 40's before a nice, warm-up returns on Sunday with highs in the 50's to low 60's