Warming Trend Ahead

Rest of Today: Calm and fair weather skies with temps in the 50's through the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool with overnight lows in the 20's to low 30's

TOMORROW: Beautiful end to the work-week with highs in the 60's along and east of I-25 with some 40's and 50's across the high country.

EXTENDED: Mostly dry weekend ahead with Saturday high temps in the 50's and 60's and Sunday temps in the 50's with partly sunny skies.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings unsettled conditions back to the region with chances for rain on Monday and cooler highs in the 40's. Tuesday a chance of snow showers with colder highs in the 30's and 40's