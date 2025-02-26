Skip to Content
Video

WARMING TREND RETURNS LATE WEEK

KRDO
By
New
Published 2:47 PM

Rest of Today: Cloudy and chilly with a few snow showers the next few hours, mainly across higher terrain areas west of I-25, with a few spillover flurries around Colorado Springs.

TONIGHT: Chilly with overnight lows in the 20's and high teens under clear skies and calm winds

TOMORROW: Partly sunny skies with temps hovering close to seasonal with upper 40's to low 50's by the afternoon.

EXTENDED: Warming up through Saturday with highs in the 50's and 60's before a chillier end to the weekend with highs in the 40s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: We are still tracking the potential for snow to return to the region by Tuesday with highs in the 30's. Stay tunes! More details by late week.

Article Topic Follows: Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content