WARMING TREND RETURNS LATE WEEK

Rest of Today: Cloudy and chilly with a few snow showers the next few hours, mainly across higher terrain areas west of I-25, with a few spillover flurries around Colorado Springs.

TONIGHT: Chilly with overnight lows in the 20's and high teens under clear skies and calm winds

TOMORROW: Partly sunny skies with temps hovering close to seasonal with upper 40's to low 50's by the afternoon.

EXTENDED: Warming up through Saturday with highs in the 50's and 60's before a chillier end to the weekend with highs in the 40s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: We are still tracking the potential for snow to return to the region by Tuesday with highs in the 30's. Stay tunes! More details by late week.