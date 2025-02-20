WEATHER ALERT: Snow Tonight-Friday

Rest of Today: Increasing clouds and snow flurries after 3-4pm with slick roads possible through the Friday morning commute.

TONIGHT: Off and on snow showers with cloudy and chilly temps in the teens.

3-5” Palmer Divide/Teller, 2-4” Springs, 1-3” Pueblo

TOMORROW: Snow lingering through the Friday morning commute before tapering off between 10am and noon.

EXTENDED: A rapid warming trend is ahead for Southern Colorado by the weekend as high temps bounce back into the 50's and 60's with overnight lows in the 20's