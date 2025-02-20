Skip to Content
WEATHER ALERT: Snow Tonight-Friday

Rest of Today: Increasing clouds and snow flurries after 3-4pm with slick roads possible through the Friday morning commute.

TONIGHT: Off and on snow showers with cloudy and chilly temps in the teens.
3-5” Palmer Divide/Teller, 2-4” Springs, 1-3” Pueblo

TOMORROW: Snow lingering through the Friday morning commute before tapering off between 10am and noon.

EXTENDED: A rapid warming trend is ahead for Southern Colorado by the weekend as high temps bounce back into the 50's and 60's with overnight lows in the 20's

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

