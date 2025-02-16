Mild temps & sunshine return Sunday!

TODAY: We dry out with temperatures warming up a few degrees to the high 30s and low 40s in lower lying areas. Sunshine returns!

TOMORROW: Monday brings warmer temperatures in the high 40s/low 50s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, but expect elevated wind gusts and heavier cloud cover in the afternoon ahead of our next system bringing widespread snow showers and light accumulations (trace to 2 inches) Monday night into Tuesday.

EXTENDED: A few showers could linger across the central mountains Wednesday and Thursday. Meanwhile arctic air sticks around with mid-week afternoon highs in the teens and 20s. We warm back up to more average temps in the 40s and 50s along and east of I-25 by Friday as a ridge of high pressure begins to build.