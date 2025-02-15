Tracking rain & snow Saturday

TODAY: We wake up dry and chilly in the Pikes Peak Region with early morning temperatures stuck in the 20s. You can expect much cooler afternoon highs in the high 30s and low 40s for Colorado Springs, Pueblo and the Eastern Plains. Snowfall continues across the high country with Winter Storm Warnings in place until tonight. Rain/snow showers will push across I-25 and the plains as early as noon, with light accumulations expected (a trace to a few inches).

TOMORROW: We dry back out but stay cold Sunday with temperatures similar to Saturday.

EXTENDED: Monday brings warmer temperatures in the high 40s/low 50s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, but expect elevated wind gusts ahead of our next system bringing more snow Monday night into Tuesday. Stay tuned for estimated snow totals as our models develop over the next 24 hours!