WEATHER ALERT: Snow Tonight- Wednesday

KRDO
Published 3:41 PM

Winter weather advisories have been added to Pueblo County and El Paso County. Expect slick conditions this afternoon for the commute home and through Wednesday morning

TONIGHT: Off and on moderate to heavy snow through Wednesday morning with overnight lows near 0°

TOMORROW: Cloudy and cold with highs in the 20's and windchills in the teens. Lingering light snow possible (off and on) through the early afternoon.

EXTENDED: Thursday brings temps back up to the 20's and 30's with partly sunny skies before another system arrives Friday night-Saturday bringing snow chances back to the region.

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

