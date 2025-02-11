WEATHER ALERT: Snow Tonight- Wednesday

Winter weather advisories have been added to Pueblo County and El Paso County. Expect slick conditions this afternoon for the commute home and through Wednesday morning

TONIGHT: Off and on moderate to heavy snow through Wednesday morning with overnight lows near 0°

TOMORROW: Cloudy and cold with highs in the 20's and windchills in the teens. Lingering light snow possible (off and on) through the early afternoon.

EXTENDED: Thursday brings temps back up to the 20's and 30's with partly sunny skies before another system arrives Friday night-Saturday bringing snow chances back to the region.