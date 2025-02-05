Cooler Thursday Ahead

Rest of Today: Winds taper off after 7pm;however, gusts still expected between 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and calm with overnight lows in the 20's and 30's

TOMORROW: A backdoor cold front pushes into the Eastern Plains and travels west yielding slightly cooler temps in the 30's and 40's with some areas closer to the front range still in the 50's due westerly flow remaining the dominant feature.

EXTENDED: Breezy west winds return on Friday yielding another warming trend as highs bounce back into the 50's and 60's to end the work-week. A cold front arrives Friday night bringing snow to the high country and cooler temps for the weekend. Super Bowl Sunday is looking cloudy and chilly with highs in the 30's