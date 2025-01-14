Calm and Chilly through Friday. VERY Cold this Weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with overnight lows in the single digits to low teens with calm winds.

TOMORROW: Wednesday features plenty of sunshine mixed in with some period of clouds through the afternoon with highs closer to seasonal averages in the 30's to low 40's

EXTENDED: Thursday brings partly cloudy skies with temps hovering in the upper 30's to mid-40's. Friday high temps are likely to be achieved before the noon hour in the 40's to near 50° before a round of polar air pushes south yielding a chance for snow Friday night-Saturday afternoon.

POLAR PLUNGE THIS WEEKEND: Forecasted temps are expected to ONLY be in the single digits for highs with overnight lows well below zero. This means windchill will be EVEN LOWER and falling in the in the moderate to potentially dangerous category yielding any exposed skin subject to potential frostbite if exposed for more than 15-20 min depending on windspeed at the time.

FUN FACT: This weekend, a weaker Polar Vortex will allow really cold air to move south; HOWEVER, the Polar Vortex is NOT expected to invade the U.S. It won't make it that far south.

Yes, a piece of it does move into southern Canada (Hudson Bay) which; in turn, will allow EVEN COLDER air to push south into the U.S.