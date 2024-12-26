WARMING UP THIS WEEKEND

Cloudy and chilly for the rest of the day with temps in the 30's through the evening

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 20's to low 30's

TOMORROW: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 40's for Colorado Springs and hovering in the lows 50's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains.

EXTENDED: Warming trend this weekend as highs bounce back above average both Saturday and Sunday in the 50's

MOUNTAIN WEATHER: Optimal skiing conditions for the high country through Monday as several round of snow could allow for up to 1-2 feet possible.

NEXT WEEK: A cold air plunge is in store for next week and, as of right now, set to arrive on New Year's Eve with highs in the 30's before dropping into the teens as the we ring in the New Year!