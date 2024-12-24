A FEW FLURRIES CHRISTMAS DAY

Rest of Today: quiet and calm for this evening with temps dropping into the 40's after sunset.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and calm with overnight lows in the upper 20's to low 30's. Snow showers developing for the high country west of the Eisenhower Tunnel.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy with mild temps in the 40's. The afternoon is mostly dry with a few developing snow flurries by the afternoon and evening. Accumulations light and confined to higher terrain areas.

EXTENDED: Partly sunny Thursday with highs in the 40's to low 50's. Clouds are likely to linger across the Plains through the afternoon. Friday features increasing clouds as another wave of energy moves into the high country bringing a chance for mountain snow. A few of these flurries associated with this system will likely move across I-25 by Friday evening with light accumulations around higher terrain areas in the Pikes Peak region.