Windy day ahead!

TODAY: Temperatures stay warm in the low 50s but winds ramp up quite a bit with another system to our north. We could see damaging gusts upwards of 60 MPH across the Continental Divide and Sangre de Cristo Mountains. We'll be windier than yesterday along and east of I-25 with gusts up to 30 MPH. We could see a few more snowflakes across our northern mountains.

TOMORROW: It's an overall mild and mostly dry week ahead. Slightly cooler air returns Monday dropping temperatures a few degrees to the high 40s in Colorado Springs.

EXTENDED: We rebound to the low 50s along I-25 Tuesday before a quick moving trough pushes across the area late in the day bringing snow showers to the mountains and the possibility for a few flakes in lower elevations. Cool air follows on the back end of that trough Wednesday with high 40s, before a ridge of high pressure bumps temps up to the high 50s Thursday.