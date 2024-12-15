Skip to Content
Video

Windy day ahead!

today's forecast
By
today at 5:34 AM
Published 5:31 AM

TODAY: Temperatures stay warm in the low 50s but winds ramp up quite a bit with another system to our north. We could see damaging gusts upwards of 60 MPH across the Continental Divide and Sangre de Cristo Mountains. We'll be windier than yesterday along and east of I-25 with gusts up to 30 MPH. We could see a few more snowflakes across our northern mountains.

TOMORROW: It's an overall mild and mostly dry week ahead. Slightly cooler air returns Monday dropping temperatures a few degrees to the high 40s in Colorado Springs.

EXTENDED: We rebound to the low 50s along I-25 Tuesday before a quick moving trough pushes across the area late in the day bringing snow showers to the mountains and the possibility for a few flakes in lower elevations. Cool air follows on the back end of that trough Wednesday with high 40s, before a ridge of high pressure bumps temps up to the high 50s Thursday.

Article Topic Follows: Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content