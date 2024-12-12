Mountain Snow Friday, Mild Weekend Ahead

TONIGHT: Calm and partly cloudy with overnight lows in the 20's with some areas still in the single digits for high valley locations west of I-25

TOMORROW: Friday features partly cloudy skies and cooler temps in the 30's and 40's with high country snow through the afternoon totaling around 2-5" for elevations above 10k feet

EXTENDED: Mild temps prevail for the weekend with temps rebounding back into the 50's for highs both Saturday and Sunday under partly sunny skies.