WEATHER ALERT: Snow Tapers off Tonight before Bitter Cold Temps settle in.

Rest of Today: Light off and on bands of snow through 8-10pm . Snow Lingers through midnight for the Southern Mtns. Roads stay slick

TONIGHT: Snow tapers off this evening with skies gradually clearing out. Overnight lows plummet into the single digits and low teens.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny skies with bitter cold temps in the 20's to low 30's

EXTENDED: a gradual warming trend returns by the latter half of the week as temps bounce back into the 40's and 50's