WEATHER ALERT: Tracking Rain and Snow

TONIGHT: Partly clear and cold with overnight lows in the 20's

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with highs in the 40's and 50's along I-25. Intermittent breezes between 10-15 mph out of the northwest thorugh the afternoon.

Snow will begin in the high country early Tuesday morning. Travel in the high country will be VERY difficult and is not advised (according to CDOT) over the next 2 days.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Light to moderate bands of snow begins Tues night and continues through Wed night along I-25.