Warming Trend Returns

Published 3:10 PM

Rest of Today: Calm and fair weather skies with temps dropping into the 30's after sunset

TONIGHT: Calm winds and clear skies with overnight lows in the teens and twenties.

TOMORROW: High pressure builds into the region bringing a nice, warming trend back to southern Colorado. High temps will soar into the low 50's (closer to seasonal averages) with some areas along the Arkansas River Valley closer to the low 60's

EXTENDED: Mostly sunny skies from Friday and through the weekend with steady highs in the 50's to low 60's

