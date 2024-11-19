BITTER COLD TONIGHT

Rest of Today: Windchill readings will be in the teens and twenties through afternoon and the evening hours.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies tonight with overnight lows in the teens and low 20's and windchill in the single digits for some areas.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 30's and 40's and winds out of the north between 5-10 mph

EXTENDED: Slightly warmer through the end of the week with highs bouncing back into the 50's to near 60° under partly sunny skies. This trend will hold steady as we head into the upcoming weekend.