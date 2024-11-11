Calm and Clear Week Ahead

Rest of Today: Dry with clear skies and calm winds with overnight lows tonight in the 20's

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 20's. Overnight lows around 27° for Colorado Springs and Pueblo

TOMORROW: Snow moving into the high country with a general 2-5" expected for the Central and Northern Mountains. For lower terrain areas around I-25 and the Eastern Plains, breezy with partly sunny skies and highs a little warmer in the 50's

WEDNESDAY: Colder with highs in the 30's and 40's under partly cloudy skies.

EXTENDED: Calm and mostly clear with highs in the 40's to low 50's through the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend.