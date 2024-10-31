Skip to Content
Slightly Warmer Through Weekend

Rest of Today: Calm and clear with temps in the 40's to low 50's.

TRICK-OR-TREAT: Temps dropping into the 30's and 40's after sunset with partly clear skies and calm winds

FRIDAY: Gradually warming into the 50's to low 60's by the afternoon under partly clear skies and calm winds.

WEEKEND: Saturday features temps in the mid-60's under partly sunny skies with Sunday being dry for most of the day with highs in the 50's before increasing clouds and a chance for snow by the evening hours.

MONDAY: Cloudy and chilly with highs in the 30's and 40's and a chance for snow during the morning commute. Stay tuned!

