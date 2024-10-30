Skip to Content
Rain and Snow Through The Afternoon

Rest of today: Light to moderate bands of rain and snow will continue across the Pikes Peak region through the early evening. While no widespread travel impacts are expected, some slick roads north and west of Colorado Springs likely for secondary surfaces.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and calm winds with overnight lows in the 20's. A Freeze Warning is in effect along and east of I-25 until 8am Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny by the afternoon hours with highs in the 40's and 50's.

TRICK-OR-TREAT: Temps falling into the 40's after sunset between 7-8pm then into the upper 30's from 9-11pm.

EXTENDED: Milder temps in the 50's to low 60's return Friday through Sunday ahead of another cold air surge Monday with a chance for rain and snow.

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

