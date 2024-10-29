WEATHER ALERT: Cold Temps Ahead

Gusty winds continue through the evening but tapering off closer to 20-30 mph by the evening hours. Red Flag Warnings continue through 6pm

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds overnight with lows in the 30's and low 40's

TOMORROW: Wednesday Cold Front- The leading edge of the cold front moves in overnight Tuesday-Wednesday with the cooler air lagging behind the initial boundary. A burst of rain/snow mix likely Wednesday morning as the front rolls through around the Pikes Peak region as the front surges south. This burst could last about 2 hours in some areas across Monument Hill and/or the Ramparts but any accum on grassy surfaces and keeping light. Lingering rain snow/mix in the wake of the front could linger through Wed afternoon; however, not enough moisture to trigger widespread travel impacts.

A little dusting of snow on grassy surfaces for higher terrain areas Wednesday as front rolls through.

HALLOWEEN: Clearing skies and calmer winds on Halloween with chilly highs in the 40's to low 50's

EXTENDED: A slight warming trend returns through Saturday before a pattern change arrives Sunday-Monday of next week with another cold air surge.