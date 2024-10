Rest of Today: Warm and dry with temps in the 70's, calm and clear.

TONIGHT: Clear and calm with overnight lows in the 30's and 40's

WEDNESDAY: A cold front moving through will keep temps in the 60's to near 70° for highs on Wednesday

EXTENDED: Warming back up through Thursday as highs bounce back into the 70's before another cool front arrives Friday with temps back in the 50's and 60's