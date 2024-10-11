Warm Start To the Weekend

Rest of Today: Calm and Partly Cloudy with highs staying above average before cooling off into the evening in the 60's after sunset.

TONIGHT: Calm winds with overnight lows in the 40's under partly cloudy skies.

Northern Lights:

The KP index drops to a 3-4 tonight. Last night it was a 7 so likely not as vibrant tonight

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with increase winds out of the west southwest through the afternoon with highs in the 70's to mid 80's with some 90's across the Eastern Plains.

SUNDAY: A wind shift out of the northwest occurs early Sunday morning leading to cooler high temps in the 60's to 70's with partly cloudy skies.