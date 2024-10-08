Skip to Content
SMOKY SKIES GRADUALLY CLEAR TONIGHT

today at 4:11 PM
TONIGHT: Smoke particulates that have been lingering across the region the last few days will finally clear out overnight. Overnight lows in the 40's and near 50° tonight.

TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the 60's to low 70's

EXTENDED: Steady highs in the 70's for the Pikes Peak region and mid 80's from Pueblo to the eastern plains through the end of the week before cooler weather arrives by Sunday as we fall back to seasonal averages with highs in the 60's

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

