Brief Cooldown Tuesday

Rest of Today: A cold front continues to push south across the state with a few clouds and showers increasing in the wake of the front. A couple stronger storms possible across the Eastern Plains through dusk.

TONIGHT: Calm and clear with overnight lows cooler in the 30's and 40's

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny with highs closer to seasonal averages in the 60's to low 70's

EXTENDED: High pressure surges more warmth back into the region causing temps to rebound back above average to possibly near record breaking with highs in the 80's Wednesday and Thursday. Friday brings another cooler surge in the 60's and 70's before 80's return for the weekend.

Fall Color at Maroon Bells/Credit: Nancy Sechler