Rest of Today: Cloudy and cool with highs in the 60's. Chance for a few afternoon storms.

TONIGHT: Skies gradually clearing overnight tonight with overnight lows in the 30's and 40's and low 50's from Pueblo to the eastern plains.

TOMORROW: Clear and sunny with highs pleasant in the 60's to low 70's.

EXTENDED: The weekend continues to look pleasant with partly to mostly sunny skies expected with highs in the mid 80s across El Paso County and near 90° across Pueblo County.