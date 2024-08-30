NICE LABOR DAY WEEKEND AHEAD

Rest of Today: Calm skies and partly sunny. Isolated storm chance west of I-25 around Teller and Sangres after 4pm.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, calm and cool with overnight lows in the 40's and 50's for the Pikes Peak region.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny by the afternoon with highs a touch warmer in the 70's and low 80's for the Pikes Peak region. Isolated storms possible across the high country around the Central Mtn Valley.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be mostly sunny with a slight chance for a few afternoon and/or evening storms. Highs a few degrees below normal in the upper 70s across El Paso County and mid to upper 80s across Pueblo County.

LABOR DAY: Expect mostly sunny skies with only an isolated storm chance after 3pm. Temperatures will be right around average with low 80s in Colorado Springs and high 80s in Pueblo.