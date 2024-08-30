Skip to Content
Video

NICE LABOR DAY WEEKEND AHEAD

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 3:00 PM
Published 2:52 PM

Rest of Today: Calm skies and partly sunny. Isolated storm chance west of I-25 around Teller and Sangres after 4pm.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, calm and cool with overnight lows in the 40's and 50's for the Pikes Peak region.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny by the afternoon with highs a touch warmer in the 70's and low 80's for the Pikes Peak region. Isolated storms possible across the high country around the Central Mtn Valley.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be mostly sunny with a slight chance for a few afternoon and/or evening storms. Highs a few degrees below normal in the upper 70s across El Paso County and mid to upper 80s across Pueblo County.

LABOR DAY: Expect mostly sunny skies with only an isolated storm chance after 3pm. Temperatures will be right around average with low 80s in Colorado Springs and high 80s in Pueblo.

Article Topic Follows: Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content