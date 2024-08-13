Scattered Showers and Storms This Afternoon

Rest of today: the remainder of Tuesday features and mix of sun and clouds with showers and storms building across I-25 after 3-4pm. These storms will be slow-moving once again and contribute to heavy rain over a short period of time.

TONIGHT: Partly clear with showers and storms tapering off before 10pm. Overnight lows in the 50's and 60's before sunrise Wednesday morning

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70's and 80's for the Pikes Peak region. Temps will soar into the mid to low 90's along and east of I-25 from Pueblo to the eastern plains.

EXTENDED: Drier afternoons in store Thursday and through the start of the weekend with only an isolated storm or two possible after 3pm. Temps will stay close to seasonal averages in the 80's for Colorado Springs and 90's around Pueblo.