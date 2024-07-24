Smoky skies continue for parts of Colorado

TODAY: Hazy/smoky skies will persist, otherwise another nice weather day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures slightly above normal. Expect a high of 88° for Colorado Springs and 94° for Pueblo.

TOMORROW: Another hot and dry day Thursday with mostly sunny skies and low 90s in Colorado Springs. You can expect afternoon temperatures into the high 90s for Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Widespread showers and storms can be expected Friday and Saturday afternoon and evening. We'll see chances for severe weather including hail and high winds during that timeframe.