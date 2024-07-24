Skip to Content
Video

Smoky skies continue for parts of Colorado

warm & hazy
By
Published 5:50 AM

TODAY: Hazy/smoky skies will persist, otherwise another nice weather day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures slightly above normal. Expect a high of 88° for Colorado Springs and 94° for Pueblo.

TOMORROW: Another hot and dry day Thursday with mostly sunny skies and low 90s in Colorado Springs. You can expect afternoon temperatures into the high 90s for Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Widespread showers and storms can be expected Friday and Saturday afternoon and evening. We'll see chances for severe weather including hail and high winds during that timeframe.

Article Topic Follows: Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content