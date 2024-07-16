Skip to Content
Storm chances heighten as temperatures drop

Weather headlines
Published 6:18 AM

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies to start the day, then an increase in clouds with scattered showers, thunderstorms and severe weather possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening and possibly a few thunderstorms. Cooler afternoon highs right around 80° for Colorado Springs and low mid 80s for Pueblo and across the plains.

Julia Donovan

