Sunday Afternoon Storms Expected

TODAY: A cold front has moved across the area with cooler, and moister, air beginning to spill into the state. During the morning hours, it's possible this moisture may be apparent in the form of low clouds and fog reducing visibilities across the plains. Later, this moisture will set the stage for an active afternoon of storms. A few of the storms will have the potential to become strong to severe, with large hail and damaging winds looking to be the primary concerns. These storms will develop across our local mountains first before sliding over the I25 corridor and the traversing across the plains. While the intensity of these storms will diminish through the first part of tonight, it is possible that we'll keep a few areas of rain through early Monday morning! Aside from the storm chances, highs will be about 10-degrees cooler, with highs falling back into the 70s and 80s for most.

TOMORROW: There may be a few areas of light rain through early Monday morning, but most will just see a cloudy start to the work week. The slightly cooler airmass will keep temperatures on Monday in the 70s and 80s once again. It shouldn't end up being as active on Monday, but there is the potential for a few storms once again. The majority of the activity will impact our local mountains, and the storms appear to stay below severe limits.

NEXT WEEK: With an upper-level high-pressure system anchored over the great basin, expect a rinse-and-repeat forecast daily with morning sunshine, increasing afternoon clouds, and mountain showers and thunderstorms. A storm or two may rumble off the hills each afternoon, but there will be more "have nots" than "haves" when it comes to meaningful moisture. Temps will gradually warm from the 80s, back to the 90s with even a few 100s for the lower elevations by late in the week.