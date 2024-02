Happy Leap Day! It'll be a fantastic day across southern Colorado. Highs will run 10-15 degrees above normal this afternoon. Winds will be light.

Warm temperatures continue Friday and Saturday but the winds will pickup. Elevated fire danger is expected both days.

Sunday into Monday our next storm system moves in a drops our temperatures and brings back the chance for rain and snow into the area. As of now, it's not looking like a major storm but stay tuned for more detail.