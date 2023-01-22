Cool and calm Sunday before more snow

We're tracking cold air, some sun and light snow over the next 24 hours.

SUNDAY: It's another day with below average temperatures in the 30s to end the weekend. We will see more sun than clouds for a majority of the day today.

EXTENDED: Some light snow is expected overnight Sunday, but we're not anticipating much accumulation as the system currently looks to be trending further south. However, that snowfall will likely cause slick roads and visibility issues for the morning work commute hours. Cold temperatures will stick around through the start of the work week.