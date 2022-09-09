Friday Night Blitz Players of week 3
Rob's pick: Darren Powell and the Fountain- Fort Carson defense.
Danny's pick: KC Fackerell, Palmer Ridge
Rob's pick: Darren Powell and the Fountain- Fort Carson defense.
Danny's pick: KC Fackerell, Palmer Ridge
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.