CNN anchor Bernard Shaw dead at 82

By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

Former CNN anchor Bernard Shaw died Wednesday of pneumonia unrelated to Covid-19, Shaw’s family announced in a statement Thursday. Shaw was 82.

Shaw was CNN’s first chief anchor when the network launched in June 1,1980 and was with the network for more than 20 years.

Funeral services for Shaw will be closed to family and invited guests only, with a public memorial service planned at a later time, his family said.

“In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Bernard Shaw Scholarship Fund at the University of Chicago. The Shaw family requests complete privacy at this time,” the family said in their statement.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

