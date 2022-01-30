Midweek Snowstorm

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with low temperatures to 27 degrees in Colorado Springs and 20 in Pueblo with light winds and no chance of precipitation.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies and warm. High temperatures to 57 degrees in Colorado Springs and 62 in Pueblo. Staying dry with light winds.

Extended: A strong cold front Tuesday will drop temperatures significantly and bring snow chances to the region for the midweek forecast. Confidence is growing that this will be a strong system with the potential to drop significant snowfall across the area. Make sure to stay turned to the forecast.