Beautiful Sunday Forecast

Tonight: Remaining mostly clear overnight with low temperatures to 22 degrees in Colorado Springs and 20 in Pueblo. Light winds and no chance of precipitation.

Sunday: Another gorgeous day on tap with highs to 56 degrees in Colorado Springs and 57 in Pueblo. Sunny skies and light winds making for a perfect end of the weekend.

Extended: Staying very nice on Monday. Keep an eye on Tuesday and Wednesday next week. A cold front will push through the state, plummeting temperatures and bring snow chances for the midweek forecast.

