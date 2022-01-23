Tuesday Snow Showers

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with low temperatures down to 23 degrees in Colorado Springs and 24 in Pueblo.

Monday: Gradually turning partly cloudy during the afternoon. High temperatures to 48 degrees in Colorado Springs and 53 in Pueblo. Relatively light winds through the day with no chance of precipitation.

Extended: A cold front will drop through the state Tuesday morning, bringing snow showers and cooler temperatures. Here's a quick look at the snowfall forecast through the day Tuesday.

Monument: 2-5"

Woodland Park: 2-4"

Colorado Springs: Trace-2"

Pueblo: 1-3"

Canon City: 1-3"

Walsenburg: 3-6"

Salida: 1-3"

Lamar: 1-4"

Gradually the snow showers will taper off Tuesday evening with clearing conditions by Wednesday.