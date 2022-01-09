Beautiful Start To The Week!

Tonight: Clear skies this evening across the state with low temperatures to 21 degrees in Colorado Springs and 19 in Pueblo. Light winds and no chance of precipitation through Monday morning.

Extended: A ridge of high pressure will build across the state through the start of the week, bringing back the warm temperatures and sunny skies. Highs on Monday to 50 degrees in Colorado Springs and 51 in Pueblo with light winds. Tuesday will likely be the warmest day of the week, reaching 58 degrees in Colorado Springs and 60 in Pueblo. The next chance of precipitation is Friday night as a cold front will sweep through, also bringing cooler temperatures into next weekend.

